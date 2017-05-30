Former Penn State Quarterback Charged With Burglary

May 30, 2017 1:35 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Tampa police arrested and charged a former Penn State quarterback with burglary and criminal mischief in connection with a break-in at a Florida carwash Monday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Police released Steven Bench, 22, after an $8,000 bond was posted Monday, according to the report.

Bench reportedly admitted to breaking into the Prestige Car Wash & Lube at 3:40 a.m., as he also shattered a window to leave, according to court documents.

Bench, a Georgia native, played a single season at Penn State in 2012, before transferring to the University of South Florida in 2013.

