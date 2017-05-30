City Officials Call For Community Support, After 2 Deadly Blazes Claim 6 Lives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Mayor, Fire Commissioners and other city officials held a press conference Tuesday to call for community support in preventing fires.

The effort comes as officials investigate the cause of two deadly fires that claimed six lives.

Two children and a grandmother died in Sunday morning blaze near 6th and Montgomery; and the weekend before a mom, dad and their adult son perished in flames in Overbrook.

“Despite all the work that our fire fighters do– sometimes we’re just too late,” says Adam Thiel, commissioner, Philadelphia Fire Department.

He says all fires start small. While smoke alarms can save a life, basic care can prevent fires all together.

“Don’t play with matches, be careful with candles, be careful with heaters, turn the pot handles in,” says Thiel.

Other prevention tips include:

1. Install smoke alarms on every floor of your home, including in the basement. Perform a monthly test by pressing and holding the test button for 4-5 seconds.

2. Never place anything within a three-foot radius of a space heater– this includes walls and furniture.

3. Never leave a lit candle unattended. Keep them away from curtains; keep them away from children and pets.

4. Never store matches and lighters where children can get them.

Red Cross Eastern Pennsylvania Volunteers are going door to door educating residents near the 6th Street fire.

“We are actually sounding the alarm to save a life,” says Renee Cardwell Hughes, CEO, of the local Red Cross. She says in addition to lithium powered fire alarms families must think ahead:

“You need a customized fire escape plan,” she says, “you only have two minutes to get out once that alarm goes off– you need to know what to do.”

Aftermath of weekend fatal fire in North Philly that killed a grandmother and two children. With @cherrigregg for @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/NjLyYkkb0H — Holli Stephens (@wordsbyholli) May 30, 2017

If there is a fire and the alarm sounds, leave immediately. Do not stop for valuables.

Thiel advises that residents close the doors as they leave and take the stairs.

Feel the door, it it’s too hot to touch with your hand– the fire is likely outside the door.

Crawl if you get caught in smoke. And finally, once you get out the fire– stay out.

Never go back inside a burning house, and call 9-1-1 once you are safely outside.

Free fire alarms are available by calling 311 or by contacting the Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Fire Department installs 8,500 smoke alarms each year. Red Cross installs thousands as well.