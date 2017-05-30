Driver Charged With Homicide By Vehicle After Crash Kills Bucks County Deputy

EAST ROCKHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An East Rockhill man is charged with Homicide by vehicle while DUI in the death of a Bucks County Sheriff’s deputy.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office says tests show 27-year-old Harry Burak had blood alcohol content of point-one-eight-percent, more than twice the legal limit.

Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Bucks County Sheriff’s Deputy

According to the criminal complaint, Burak was turning into his driveway on the 2400 block of Dublin Pike, when his pick-up crossed into the path of a motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Keith Clymer. Clymer suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clymer was a Sheriff’s deputy in Bucks County since 2013.

According to charging documents, Burak has four prior DUI convictions.

He was initially charged with accidents involving death or bodily injury while not properly licensed.

He was arraigned Tuesday on the homicide by vehicle while DUI charge. It is a second-degree felony with a maximum penalty of 10-years in prison.

Investigators say he is seen in surveillance video from a nearby bar drinking five beers in an hour-and-a-half. He bought a six-pack and left the bar around 6 p.m. The crash happened at 8:30pm.

The affidavit of probable cause says it took three officers to take Burak into custody.