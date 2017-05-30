Another NJ Beach Goes Digital To Replace Plastic Tags

BRADLEY BEACH, N.J. (CBS) –– As you walk up and down the beach this season — you may see fewer of those plastic beach tags.
But that doesn’t mean people are getting a free ride.
Their proof of purchase will now be on their cell phone.
Bradley Beach, which claims it became the first in 1929 to require badges, is the latest to offer an app to purchase them.
Asbury Park, Seaside Heights and Ventnor City also offer the mobile purchase option.
Electronic badges that can be swiped at beach entryways will eventually replace the plastic badges altogether.