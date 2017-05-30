Allen Iverson On What Dr. J Means To Him, Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Allen Iverson and Julius Erving are both participating in the inaugural BIG3 Basketball games at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, July 16th.

Iverson sat down with Michael Rapoport to discuss what Dr. J meant to him and the city of Philadelphia.

“Doc has always been supportive of me, he’s always been there for me, for whatever,” Iverson said of Erving. “Even if it’s just a conversation about something that I might be going through personally, off the basketball court, he’s been there. He’s been a great inspiration for me, obviously, and I want to be a part of that legacy of the great Philly athletes like it stands right now.”

Iverson believes he has the best, or second best, fan-athlete relationship with Philly.

“In my heart of hearts think that the only relationship that might come close to the relationship that I have with the Philly fans, is Mike [Michael Jordan] in Chicago.

The BIG3 League consists of eight teams of five. The league will tip off its 10-week season at Barclays Center on June 25th with games airing on Fox Sports in primetime on Monday nights.