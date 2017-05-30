7-Eleven Clerk Shot In Early Morning Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 7-Eleven clerk was shot down during a robbery in Philadelphia’s Tacony section, early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue, just after 4 a.m.

Police say two employees were inside the store when two men in face masks walked in. One of the men remained at the door as a lookout, while the other pointed a gun at an employee and ordered him to open the cash register.

The employee complied, but the suspect ordered him to open up a second register. Police say the robber then shot the employee once in the right arm after he wasn’t able to get the cash register open.

“The employee opened the register, he did cooperate,” said Philadelphia Police Captain George Fuchs. “Gave him the money from that register, and the man with the gun ordered him to open up the other register, which he could not. Because he could not, the man with the gun, I guess got frustrated and shot at the employee.”

Paramedics rushed the clerk to Aria Torresdale Hospital, where he is in stable condition. The other employee was not hurt.

Both suspects then fled the store.

Both suspects ran out of the store, and a short time later officers found a man they’re calling a person of interest on a rooftop nearby.

The entire robbery was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras which police hope will help identify the suspects.