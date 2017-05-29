Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Takes Top Spot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Memorial Day weekend at the movies, it was a case of pirates triumphing over aliens and guardians.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, starring Johnny Depp in the fifth entry in the popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, earned an estimated $62-million on its opening weekend for an easy first-place finish.
The runner-up was the holdover, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which took in $20-million
Another new attraction, Baywatch, the lifeguard comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, based on the television series of the same name, was third with $18-million.
And the top five were rounded out with holdovers Alien: Covenant, fourth with $11-million, and Everything, Everything, fifth with $6-million.
Overall, industry-wide totals were slightly better than those of last weekend, and about the same as those of a year ago.