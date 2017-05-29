Police Seek Public’s Help After ATM Machine Is Stolen From NJ Diner

CAPEMAY COURTHOUSE, NJ (CBS) — Police in Middle Township say they received a report of a burglary at the Court House Diner on Saturday May 27.
Police say suspect(s) entered the diner and stole the restaurants ATM machine that contained a little more than $4,000.
The diner is located in Cape May Court House, NJ along Route 9 in South Jersey.
Upon further investigation authorities say the internet, cable, and phone lines had been cut on the side of the building facing Stone Harbor Boulevard.
According to police the ATM had been drug along the sidewalk to where the diner’s dumpsters are located, and from there is believed to have been loaded into a vehicle.
Middle Township Police are seeking any information about suspicious activity or vehicles that may have been seen near the diner between 11 p.m. Friday May 26 and shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday May 27.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 609-465-8700.