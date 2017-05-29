Paying Tribute To Lives Lost At Philly Vietnam & Korean War Memorials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Military veterans from two different wars joined together Monday in Penn’s Landing to remember their fallen comrades.

Dozens of a men and women dressed in pins and badges stood somber around the Korean Memorial on Spruce Street, for the wreath laying ceremony.

“This is for the men we left behind, not me, not Karl,” said Robert.

Korean War Veterans Karl and Robert say though the war was more than 60 years ago, the emotional wounds are still fresh.

“Hard, very hard,” Karl said breaking down. “It’s heart-breaking. I still got 21 guys from my company that are MIAs and POWs.”

Across the street, a ceremony to salute the names of fallen soldiers etched in the Philadelphia Vietnam Memorial

“You remember your friends and the sacrifice they made, and it’s a sad time because so many gave so much.”