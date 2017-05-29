Cherry Hill Honors Fallen Heroes At Memorial Day Ceremony

CHERRY HILL, NJ. (CBS) — Cherry Hill Township’s Memorial Day Service was held on the grounds of the Municipal Complex to honor our fallen heroes.

The backdrop included the World War ll Memorial on the lawn, inscribed with the words “Patriotic Sacrifice, Forever Remembered,” with the names of those who died.

Later additions to the memorial included plaques representing those lost in Korea, Vietnam, and most recently, Iraq and Afghanistan. The extension on the Cherry Hill Fire Department’s Ladder 26 hoisted a big American Flag over the memorial.

While the ceremony was rain or shine, the flyover by two F16 jets was weather-dependent, and that portion was canceled. The crews were from the New Jersey Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing from Atlantic City.

The keynote speaker was Colonel Martin Klein, deputy commander of the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, who talked about the history of the Memorial Day holiday.

“It isn’t just about backyard barbecues, the latest sales at the mall, or the unofficial start of summer,” Klein said. “It has a much deeper meaning.”

It was first observed as Declaration Day, in 1868.

“A time to honor the Civil War dead, by decorating their graves with flowers,” Klein added.

This year’s ceremony focused on hometown heroes killed in action since World War II. There was also a small round table on stage that was set but not occupied – a prisoners of war/missing in action (POW/MIA) table. A small bell was tolled for each local veteran who passed away in the last year.

The Pine Barrens Chorus performed a medley of Armed Services songs, while veterans, active-duty military and their families rose, as each branch was recognized.