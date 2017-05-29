10 Philadelphia Locations Impacted By Chipotle Security Breach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More information is being released regarding the security breach at Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants in March and April of this year.
Chipotle released initial information about the breach on Friday. The company says it happened between March 24 and April 18 at numerous locations across the country. Chipotle says malware was operating in its system and accessed card data from those using “Point-of Sale” devices.
In Philadelphia, 10 stores were breached: 9173 Roosevelt Boulevard, on Essington Avenue in the Terminal F Hub, 3400 Lancaster Avenue, 2327 Cottman Avenue, 1625 Chestnut Street, 3925 Walnut Street, 1512 Walnut Street, 1200 Walnut Street and 1100 West Montgomery Avenue.
For more information on other stores breached and how to protect yourself, visit Chipotle’s website.