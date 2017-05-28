NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Teen Summer Employment Rate Down In Philadelphia

May 28, 2017 9:00 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Kim Glovas, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Memorial Day is traditionally the unofficial beginning of summer. But new research shows the number of teens who have jobs this summer in Philadelphia is far below the national average.

The Pew Charitable Trusts has conducted research into the teen job employment and found Philadelphia behind the curve.

Larry Eichel is Director of Pew’s Philadelphia research initiative, and looked at the latest data available from 2015.

“The employment rate for teenagers, 14-to-18 year-olds, working as of July 1st of any given year, there was only an employment rate of 9% in Philadelphia. The national rate is 15%. And in other cities it’s 15, 20, even 25%,” he said.

In hard numbers, nearly 6300 teens had summer jobs in 2015.

That number was more than 15,000 in the summer of 2000.

Eichel says the data does not include unpaid internships, summer school, or federally funded work like Work Ready Philadelphia.

