Former PA Congressman To Give Memorial Day Speech At Philly Korean War Memorial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be Memorial Day events going on throughout the region Monday including one in Society Hill.

All are invited to attend the observance at the Korean War Memorial at Second and Dock Streets at 11 a.m. Monday.

The keynote speech will be given by former Pennsylvania congressman Patrick Murphy who was the first veteran of the Iraq War to be elected to the United States House of Representatives.

“It’s important for my generation of Iraq/Afghanistan veterans to show up and to be there especially on a weekend like Memorial Day weekend to be there for the Korean war veterans who have given so much who really led the way for my generation of what it is to be an American soldier,” he said.

The Philadelphia police honor guard and members of the Philadelphia Highway patrol will also be participating.