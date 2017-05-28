Police: Man Chased, Fatally Shot From Behind

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is dead after being chased and shot from behind overnight in West Philadelphia.
It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at North Wilton and Heston Streets in the city’s Wynnefield neighborhood.
Authorities say the gunman chased the victim, a man in his 20’s, down the street, then opened fire, striking the man one time in the face and once in the neck.
The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounce dead.
Police were looking at surveillance video from cameras in the area to help identify the shooter.
So far, there have been no arrests.