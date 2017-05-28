Penn’s Landing Holds First Ever ‘Waterfront Day’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Businesses on the Delaware Riverfront kicked off the summer season with the first ever Penn’s Landing Waterfront Day.
Businesses like Spruce Street Harbor Park, the Seaport Museum, and the Spirit of Philadelphia got involved, offering discounts to anyone who came down to Penn’s Landing and mentioned Waterfront Day.
The Spirit of Philadelphia was offering an afternoon and night cruise, along with a free pop-up beer garden.
Ryan O’Conner says the idea for the event came from Baltimore, which held a waterfront day of their own last summer.
“It’s a great opportunity for us and our partners to thank the community for joining us over the years. We’ve been here for 30+ years. So, we really wanted to open the boat up, have some people come aboard and check out what we’re all about,” O’Conner said.
The Seaport museum was offering discounts on paddle boat rentals, while the Battleship New Jersey was raffling off a chance to fire one of their cannons.
The event was capped off with a free fireworks show.