Memorial Ceremony Held At Laurel Hill Cemetery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds gathered at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Sunday for a traditional Memorial Day ceremony, honoring one of the most notable soldiers in American history.
Veterans, families, and active service members huddled around the grave of Civil War General George Meade and to pay tribute to all who have died fighting for freedom.
“General Meade is the hero of Gettysburg,” said retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Michael Rounds. “He stepped up to take command of the critical point in the Civil War and was a humble hero that deserves to be recognized for his contributions.”
First a prayer, then the anthem, a wreath laying ceremony, and a gun salute
“It is important to remember to never take things for granted. We have a wonderful country, a lot of great freedom, but there was a price paid for it,” said Colonel Rounds.