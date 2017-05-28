NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Double Stabbing In North Philadelphia

May 28, 2017 11:03 PM
Filed Under: North Philadelphia, Stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a double stabbing in the Kensington section of the city.

The incidents took place around 9:15 p.m. Sunday night near the 3400 block of Frankford ave.

Authorities say a white male approximately 40-year-old was found in an apartment stabbed multiple times throughout his body.  He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police about 9:30 p.m. a 57-year-old male was also found stabbed in the head and chest. He was taken to Temple Hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

