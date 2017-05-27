Philadelphia’s Payroll Went Up According To National Labor Statistics

May 27, 2017 9:54 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: payroll

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia showed increases in payroll from March 2016 to March of 2017, and a local analyst discusses those figures.

Doctor Ram Mudambi is the Speakman Professor of Business Strategy at the Temple University Fox School of Business.

He says Philadelphia showed a 2.3 percent in job growth during the one year period.

“Philadelphia job growth, the biggest single number, in fact, and the biggest growth rate is in education and health services, where we had an increase of 4.8 percent and the national average was 2.5 percent,” he said.

Mudambi says the cliché is the city is founded in “eds and meds.”

“We have more than 80-tertiary educational institutions in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, led by Temple University and our other major research university the University of Pennsylvania, and followed by a number of liberal arts colleges,” he said.

Mudambi also says Philadelphia has one of the largest hospital sectors in the nation.

