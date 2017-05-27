Once Neglected Golf Course Is Now Getting Back Into Swing Of Things

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the days get longer, there’s more time for golf! And patrons of Philadelphia’s public golf courses may be pleasantly surprised if they try a round at Walnut Lane in Roxborough.

The course’s new management has been busy working on upgrades.

The “First Tee” is a youth development non-profit, not a golf course manager, but director Bill Hyndman says they felt a duty when the Parks department was looking for someone to run Walnut Lane after years of neglect.

“We wanted to invest in the community and it was too important to the kids in our program to step up and run the golf course,” he said.

It wasn’t easy; it’s taken two years to restore the grounds, and there’s more work to do, but Hyndman’s says golfers are noticing the difference.

“Some people that may have had a bad experience when conditions were poor, if we can bring them back, they can see that things have improved immensely,” he said.

The course is busy every day with the youth program so the future, for the course, looks bright.