Newark Airport Given All Clear After Pressure Cooker Is Discovered

NEWARK, NJ (CBS) — A terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport has been given the all clear Saturday afternoon, according to Port Authority police.

Package has been cleared by authorities at Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport. Passengers should expect some residual delays. — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) May 27, 2017

Terminal A had been evacuated for about 45 minutes following the discovery of a pressure cooker.

#PAPD evacuating Terminal A, Newark Airport after a pressure cooker was found in the terminal. Awaiting bomb squad. — PAPD (@PAPD911) May 27, 2017

Essex County’s bomb squad had responded the to call and the device was cleared.

Newark Airport tells passenger to expect residual delays.

Suspicious package at #ewr Terminal A has been cleared by authorities. Passengers should expect some residual delays. [72] — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) May 27, 2017

This is the second incident this week as Newark Liberty International Airport was temporarily closed following a United Airlines flight preparing to take off was grounded due to a fire in one of its engines Tuesday evening.

Over 120 passengers some crew members were on board the United flight when a fire broke out in an engine on the right side of the aircraft.

Emergency response teams at #EWR; plane with reported engine fire. No reported injuries. Airport closed for passenger safety.Expect delays. — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) May 24, 2017

That incident forced a two hour shut down, and 5 people were reported with minor injuries, according to the Port Authority.

#EWR has reopened after earlier incident of plane with apparent engine fire. Reports of 5 minor injuries. Expect delays remainder of night. — Port Authority NY&NJ (@PANYNJ) May 24, 2017

The FAA is says it plans to investigate exactly how the fire started.