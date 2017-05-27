Newark Airport Given All Clear After Pressure Cooker Is Discovered

NEWARK, NJ (CBS) — A terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport has been given the all clear Saturday afternoon, according to Port Authority police.
Terminal A had been evacuated for about 45 minutes following the discovery of a pressure cooker.
Essex County’s bomb squad had responded the to call and the device was cleared.
Newark Airport tells passenger to expect residual delays.
This is the second incident this week as Newark Liberty International Airport was temporarily closed following a United Airlines flight preparing to take off was grounded due to a fire in one of its engines Tuesday evening.
Over 120 passengers some crew members were on board the United flight when a fire broke out in an engine on the right side of the aircraft.
That incident forced a two hour shut down, and 5 people were reported with minor injuries, according to the Port Authority.
The FAA is says it plans to investigate exactly how the fire started.