Montgomery County Rolls Out New App In Effort To Save Lives

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County officials hope a new phone app can save lives.
Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh says the county is the first in southeastern Pennsylvania to roll out the PulsePoint Respond app. Anyone trained in CPR is asked to put the app on their phone.
“If you are within ¼ mile of someone who is having a cardiac arrest, when the ambulance is dispatched you will also receive a notification on your phone,” Arkoosh explained.
In addition to showing the location of the person who needs help, it will also show a map of the closest AED or automatic external defibrillator.
Arkoosh, who is a medical doctor, says studies show CPR in the first few minutes after cardiac arrest can double or even triple a person’s chances of surviving.
“The sooner chest compressions are started, the greater chances are that they will survive,” he said.
The app will only send an alert if the cardiac arrest is in a public place. The service cost $10,000 to set up with an $18,000 annual fee.