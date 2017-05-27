Holiday Travelers Will Encounter Rising Prices At Pump

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Motorists traveling this Memorial Day weekend will find gas prices that have risen for the first time in weeks.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says rising demand and crude oil prices likely are pushing prices higher.
Pennsylvania’s average this week is $2.58 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. That’s up just 1 cent from a week ago, but up 11 cents from the same time last year.
In New Jersey, the average this week is $2.40, up 4 cents from a week ago and up 26 cents from a year ago.
New Jersey’s average reflects a 23-cent hike in the state gas tax last fall.
Nationally, a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.37, up 2 cents from a week ago and 6 cents higher than a year ago.
AAA Mid-Atlantic estimates close to 35 million Americans will hit the road this weekend, 2.4 percent more than last year and the highest number in 12 years.
