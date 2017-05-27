Combined Help For Thousands In Camden County With Mental Health, Addiction Issues

May 27, 2017 10:00 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, KYW Newsradio, Opioid Addiction

CAMDEN. NJ (CBS) — Camden County has brought two agencies together in an effort to improve services for those dealing with mental health issues and opioid abuse.

The new Office of Mental Health and Addiction merges two agencies that had, up till now, addressed those issues separately.

“Folks who have both addiction and mental health issues go from one building to another or one supervisor to another and we’re trying to make it like one stop shopping for those who are in need of services,” County Freeholder Director Lou Cappellli told KYW Newsradio.

Longtime social worker John Pellicane is taking over the joint operation. His experience, Cappelli suggests, will help people in navigating their way through the system. Another key charge of the new organization is meant to assist family members of those afflicted to cope with the pressures involved in getting helped for the loved one.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch