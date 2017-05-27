Combined Help For Thousands In Camden County With Mental Health, Addiction Issues

CAMDEN. NJ (CBS) — Camden County has brought two agencies together in an effort to improve services for those dealing with mental health issues and opioid abuse.

The new Office of Mental Health and Addiction merges two agencies that had, up till now, addressed those issues separately.

“Folks who have both addiction and mental health issues go from one building to another or one supervisor to another and we’re trying to make it like one stop shopping for those who are in need of services,” County Freeholder Director Lou Cappellli told KYW Newsradio.

Longtime social worker John Pellicane is taking over the joint operation. His experience, Cappelli suggests, will help people in navigating their way through the system. Another key charge of the new organization is meant to assist family members of those afflicted to cope with the pressures involved in getting helped for the loved one.