What’s Cooking on 1060: Summerfest Food

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summerfest is now open on the Penns Landing waterfront, just a few blocks away from Spruce Street Harbor Park. In this week’s segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits tells you about the food offered there, as well as special food-related events, perfect for summer.

Jodi Milkman with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation says Summerfest takes the place of Winterfest at the Penns Landing River Rink — and the area that used to be the Winterfest Lodge is now once again open, but with a more summery theme.

“Chickie and Pete’s will be again having their Chickie and Pete’s Waterfront Crab Shack in our air conditioned lodge.”

And once a week they’ll be moving the restaurant outdoors with seating by the water.

“They will be introducing all-you-can-eat snowcrab nights. They’re actually kicking the first one off on Memorial Day, and then they’ll be every Thursday night from 6:30-9, unlimited snow crabs. You can crack those crabs and enjoy your cold beverages right next to the river.”

This Sunday, all the waterfront attractions will be offering specials for so-called ‘Waterfront Day:’

“The Spirit will be doing this new, cool, pop-up beer garden on one of their decks, so you can enjoy some complimentary bites and purchase some really fun drinks and beverages that they have going on.”

And you can expect new surprises at the Summerfest bar all season long.

“This year we’ll be introducing frozen cocktails and frozen drinks at Blue Cross Riverrink Summerfest.”

So what is Jodi most looking forward to eating?

“Oh, I have to tell you, I love the honeycomb ice cream from Franklin Fountain. You know they make that with honey from bees on their rooftop so it is as local as you can get!”

Hear the full podcast (runs 8:25)…

And for this week, that’s “What’s Cooking on 1060!”



