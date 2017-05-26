The Dom Giordano Show: Great Shore Debate, Edward Preston, Colonel Allen West & Joan C. Williams | May 26

9:00-USAA plays ads during “Hardball” with Chris Matthews.
9:05-Greg Gianforte wins Montana’s Special Election.
10:00-Edward Preston joined discussing the traveling Vietnam Wall coming to the Philadelphia area in July.
10:15-Governor Christie walks the Seaside boardwalk today.
10:35-Generation Z is not a big fan of free speech.
10:45-Neal Zoren with What’s on TV.
11:00-Colonel Allen West joined to honor Memorial Day.
11:15-Game of the week.
11:35-Professor Joan C. Williams joined discussing her new book “White Working Class.”
11:45-Sound of the Week.