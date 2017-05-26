NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Great Shore Debate, Edward Preston, Colonel Allen West & Joan C. Williams | May 26

May 26, 2017 12:07 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-USAA plays ads during “Hardball” with Chris Matthews.

9:05-Greg Gianforte wins Montana’s Special Election. 

9:35-The Great Shore Debate.

10:00-Edward Preston joined discussing the traveling Vietnam Wall coming to the Philadelphia area in July.

10:15-Governor Christie walks the Seaside boardwalk today.

10:35-Generation Z is not a big fan of free speech. 

10:45-Neal Zoren with What’s on TV.

11:00-Colonel Allen West joined to honor Memorial Day.

11:15-Game of the week.

11:35-Professor Joan C. Williams joined discussing her new book “White Working Class.”

11:45-Sound of the Week.

