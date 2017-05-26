Storytelling Benches Return To Historic Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lot of Philadelphia’s summer programming gets underway this weekend.
That includes the return of storytelling benches in the historic district.
Outside the Museum of the American Revolution at 3rd and Chestnut Streets, Once Upon A Nation storyteller John Bezark was gathering an audience to sit down on a 14-foot bench to hear a free story about James Forten, who was a sailor, sail-maker, convenience store manager, and abolitionist.
“This year we are telling stories about protests that happened long ago about human rights, about gay rights, and it really is stories that are so relevant to everything that is happening in our world today,” explained Amy Needle, President and CEO of Historic Philadelphia Inc., the non-profit that oversees the program.
There are 13 storytelling benches. Grab a flag, and at the end of each story get star sticker.
Collect all 13 on your flag and trade it in for a free carousel ride in Franklin Square park. You can do it in one day, or take all season.