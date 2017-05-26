SEPTA To Increase Fares July 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA will be increasing their fares later this year.
The fare increase will go into effect on July 1.
Below is a list of changes:
- Cash Fare/Quick Trip: Increase from $2.25 to $2.50
- Discounted single ride with SEPTA Key Travel Wallet/Token: From $1.80 to $2
- Disabled Fare: From $1 to $1.25
- Paratransit/Shared Ride: $4 to $4.25
- Weekly TransPass: From $24 to $25.50 (up to 56 trips for one customer)
- Monthly TransPass: From $91 to $96 (up to 240 trips for one customer)
- Weekly TrailPasses: Currently $27.25-$53, depending on zone; Increase to $28.25-$55.75 (up to 56 trips for one customer)
- Monthly TrailPasses: Currently $101-$191, depending on zone; Increase to $105-$204 (up to 240 trips for one customer)
- Convenience Pass: From $8 to $9
- Independence Pass: Individual – $12 to $13; Family – $29 to $30
- Ten Trip Discounted Fares for Regional Rail: Currently $38-80 depending on zone; Increase to $40-$82.50. (Please note: Ten-Trip Tickets will be replaced upon implementation of the SEPTA Key)
- Parking: Regional Rail surface lot daily parking fee will increase from $1 to $1.25 with implementation of the SEPTA Key. Surface lot monthly permits will increase from $20 to $25.
The full details of the fare increases can be found at: http://www.septa.org/notice/fare-change-hearing.html.
Fare increases are typical every three years – in 2007, 2010 and 2013 there were increases. The 2016 increase was postponed one year to allow time for the initial rollout of the SEPTA Key.
The new proposal removes “premium fares” on the Norristown High Speed Line and bus routes 123, 124, 125 and 150 – making these permanent standard-fare rides.
Fare revenues help fund SEPTA’s labor, fuel, and power.