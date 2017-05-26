Parks Department Announces Rocky Statue Will Be Down & Out For 2 Weeks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looks like Rocky will taking a few weeks off, and that means tourists will be taking one less selfie for a bit.
The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department made the announcement via twitter.
With the coming and going of the long process that was the NFL Draft setup and breakdown, tourists haven’t had much face time with the famous statue of the fictitious sports hero, or having the chance to experience running up and down the iconic steps.
As far as improvements go, no real indication of what is to be done has been posted for the popular selfie spot.
According to the Parks department website: beginning May 30th, Rocky, located at the right of the base of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, will be closed off to residents and visitors for two weeks.
This means visitors will still have a chance to snap a photo with the champ over Memorial Day weekend.