Pollsters Ask If Trump Kept Promise To ‘Drain The Swamp’

May 26, 2017 9:00 PM By David Madden
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ (CBS) — When President Trump was a candidate last year he made repeated promises to, in his words, “drain the swamp.”

A new national poll asked American voters if they feel he has, in fact, done that.

The answer, in a word, is no.

That finding comes from pollsters at Monmouth University, who asked a thousand voters by phone two weeks ago.

“Just 24% say he is making some progress on draining the swamp,” poll director Patrick Murray told KYW Newsradio. “But even more Americans, 32%, say they he’s actually making the swamp worse. And another 35% say nothing has changed about the swamp in Washington.”

Mind you, Murray suggests the whole “drain the swamp” concept depends, in large part, on personal perspective.

“In many ways it means whatever you think it means,” he added. “So the question is whatever you think it means, is he doing a good job of it? And the answer to that is no.”

Murray believes Mister Trump deliberately kept things vague. But other parts of the poll are far clearer.

Americans are almost evenly split over whether the President is doing a lot, a little, or nothing to address issues important to them. And Congress’s approval rating has dipped below 20%, again.

