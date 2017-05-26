Phillies Welcome Reds To Town For A Weekend Series

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

May 26, 2017 3:20 PM By Matt Leon
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will be looking for a second straight win after beating the Colorado Rockies yesterday in 11 innings, 2-1. That victory snapped a five-game losing streak.

RHP Aaron Nola will get the start for the Phillies on the mound. He is 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA and coming off an outstanding performance last time out. He pitched seven strong innings in Pittsburgh, allowing just one run although he did lose, 1-0.

The Reds will counter with RHP Tim Adleman. He is 2-2 with a 6.19 ERA.

Here is the lineup the Phillies will send out against Adleman:

1. Odubel Herrera CF
2. Andres Blanco 2B
3. Aaron Altherr LF
4. Tommy Joseph 1B
5. Michael Saunders RF
6. Maikel Franco 3B
7. Cameron Rupp C
8. Freddy Galvis SS
9. Aaron Nola P

 

The Phillies and Reds met in Cincinnati to open the 2017 season. The Reds won two of the three match-ups. The Phillies are 16-29 on the season while the Reds are 22-24.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with John Stolnis, host of the podcast “The Felske Files,” about the Phils recent struggles and tonight’s game.

