Phillies Fans Enjoy (Ca)nine Innings Of Baseball At The Ballpark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday night’s Phillies game belonged to the dogs.

If you were just watching the game, it was pretty rough. The team’s bats were pretty much silent throughout.

But if you were hanging out near sections 306-310 in the Pavilion Deck, the experience was the good kind of “ruf.”

“So many dogs here having a great time,” says partial season ticket holder Tim Fitzpatrick. “It’s a great event!”

Fans in those sections were allowed to bring their dogs with them to the game. Fitzpatrick brought along his black lab Melody:

“She’s been having a blast. When we first got here she was a little timid, and then she saw the dogs and since then it’s been a good time.”

Dan, Ravae and their Stafford Bull Terrier-Chihuahua mix Kona enjoying themselves as well:

“Absolutely awesome, he’s been meeting other dogs and we’re just having a great night out as a family,” says Dan. “And now he’s the number one Phillies fan here.”

On the main concourse, the Pennsylvania SPCA brought some furry friends looking for a forever home.

“We have a ton with all of our adoptables,” says PSPCA CEO Julie Klim, “so anyone can come in and visit with them and play with them and spend some time with them. We have a great assortment of dogs, old and young and puppies and kittens.”

Fans took a break from the game to interact with the puppies, who Klim says are available to adopt this weekend.