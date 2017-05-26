News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 26

May 26, 2017 8:43 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Chris Butler, Chris Stigall, Dark Universe, DNC, Donald Trump, Ed Rendell, Face The Nation, Finance Friday, Greg Gianforte, Harvard, Jeb Bush, Jelly Belly, John Dickerson, mark zuckerberg, NATO, Pirates of the Caribbean, Plinko, Sean Hannity, Seth Rich, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, What's Trending, Whoppers

6:05 Greg Gianforte won a special election in Montana.

6:19 Donald Trump said NATO members do not contribute enough to their defense.

6:21 The Sean Hannity show is losing sponsors because of his coverage of the Seth Rich story.

6:35 What’s Trending: Jeb Bush, Plinko

7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Mark Zuckerberg’s commencement speech recommending universal income at Harvard.

8:00 The legislature in Harrisburg wants Ed Rendell to testify about the use of funds given to the DNC Host Committee.

8:20 Chris speaks to Face the Nation Moderator John Dickerson about the FBI investigation focusing on Jared Kusher.

8:35 What’s Trending: Everyone in the news is from here, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dark Universe, Wonder Woman, Jelly Belly, Whoppers

