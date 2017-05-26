News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 26

6:05 Greg Gianforte won a special election in Montana.
6:19 Donald Trump said NATO members do not contribute enough to their defense.
6:21 The Sean Hannity show is losing sponsors because of his coverage of the Seth Rich story.
6:35 What’s Trending: Jeb Bush, Plinko
7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Mark Zuckerberg’s commencement speech recommending universal income at Harvard.
8:00 The legislature in Harrisburg wants Ed Rendell to testify about the use of funds given to the DNC Host Committee.
8:20 Chris speaks to Face the Nation Moderator John Dickerson about the FBI investigation focusing on Jared Kusher.
8:35 What’s Trending: Everyone in the news is from here, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dark Universe, Wonder Woman, Jelly Belly, Whoppers