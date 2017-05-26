NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Man Seeks $100M In Little Caesars Lawsuit Over ‘Halal’ Pizza

May 26, 2017 11:22 AM
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) —A Muslim man who says Little Caesars served him a pizza with pepperoni made with pork has filed a lawsuit seeking $100 million.

The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/2qn8Vxm ) the lawsuit filed Thursday in Wayne County Circuit Court says the pizza sold in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn was labeled “halal,” meaning it shouldn’t contain pork and would be prepared in a way that follows Islamic law.

A Little Caesars statement says the chain “cherishes our customers from all religions and cultures” and believes the lawsuit is “without merit.”

The lawsuit seeks class-action status. It says Mohamad Bazzi twice ordered “halal” pizza containing pork.

His attorney, Majed Moughni, says the lawsuit aims to deter others from accidentally ordering food containing pork from the restaurant. Dearborn has a large Muslim population.

