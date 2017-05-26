Report: Lonzo Ball Considering Workout With 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball is considering a workout with the 76ers before the NBA Draft on June 22nd, according to ESPN.com. The Sixers own the third overall pick.
Ball, 19, has already declined a workout with the Boston Celtics, who own the first overall pick in the draft. Ball — an Anaheim native — and his father LaVar have adamantly expressed their desire to go to the Lakers, who own the second overall pick.
Ball is a 6’6″ guard who averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.6 assists as a freshman at UCLA.