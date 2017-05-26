NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Living With A Chronic Condition

May 26, 2017 11:44 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When people are diagnosed with a chronic condition like high blood pressure or diabetes, they may initially feel defeated or as if they are somehow flawed.

It’s a natural reaction to being given a life-altering diagnosis.

But the key point to understand with both hypertension and diabetes is we can use diet and medication, if necessary, to control the conditions.

It can make a very real difference and dramatically cut down on the long-term risks of these conditions.

A report in the New England Journal of Medicine echoes this sentiment.

Aggressive treatment of high blood pressure diabetes with good blood pressure and blood sugar control cuts patients’ death risk by over 50%.

Careful monitoring and measurement are extremely crucial. If anything- this is not a lack of control, but an opportunity to exercise control.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch