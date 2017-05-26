Living With A Chronic Condition

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When people are diagnosed with a chronic condition like high blood pressure or diabetes, they may initially feel defeated or as if they are somehow flawed.
It’s a natural reaction to being given a life-altering diagnosis.
But the key point to understand with both hypertension and diabetes is we can use diet and medication, if necessary, to control the conditions.
It can make a very real difference and dramatically cut down on the long-term risks of these conditions.
A report in the New England Journal of Medicine echoes this sentiment.
Aggressive treatment of high blood pressure diabetes with good blood pressure and blood sugar control cuts patients’ death risk by over 50%.
Careful monitoring and measurement are extremely crucial. If anything- this is not a lack of control, but an opportunity to exercise control.