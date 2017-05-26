Glassboro Native Gets Shot With The Eagles

GLASSBORO, NJ (CBS) — As the NFL Draft came to a close, Wisconsin running back Corey Clement was not one of the 253 players selected, and he was shocked.

“I don’t understand why I wasn’t picked up, but it just makes my story that much better,” he said.

And it’s a great story. As a Glassboro native, Corey now has a chance to play for his hometown team.

“It’s been one of my childhood dreams to actually put on the green jersey. To have that wing on my helmet, it hasn’t really set in yet, but I can’t wait to get the pads on, to actually bang around and compete and actually make the 53 man roster,” Corey said.

Corey is not shy when it comes to how much it would mean to him to play for the Eagles, but he does have a back-up plan.

I love to produce music, just outside of football, I love to do that. It keeps my mind going in all different types of directions, ‘cause I know football won’t last forever,” said Corey.

But right now he’s focusing on what he can to help the team that’s giving him a shot.

“I think, being an undrafted free agent, I got a lot of weight on my shoulders as to proving a lot of people wrong as to why I didn’t get picked. Every day I approach, I just use it as a chip on my shoulder and go for it,” Corey said.

Only time will tell if that chip will be enough to overcome the challenge ahead to beat the odds and win a roster spot with the birds.