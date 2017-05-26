Get A Free Burger On National Hamburger Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly has ranked as the second burger-loving city in the U.S., according to NationalToday.com.
Everyone loves a good a good burger, and Postmates is helping locals enjoy National Hamburger Day on May 28 with a FREE burger!
Postmates is delivering free burgers to the first 10,000 Philly residents who download their app and order on May 28.
All you have to do is: download the Postmates app, add any burger to your cart from your favorite local or chain restaurant, and use the code BURGERLOVE to get it for free!
