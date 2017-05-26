NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Get A Free Burger On National Hamburger Day

May 26, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: Burger, Postmates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly has ranked as the second burger-loving city in the U.S., according to NationalToday.com.

Everyone loves a good a good burger, and Postmates is helping locals enjoy National Hamburger Day on May 28 with a FREE burger!

Top Burgers In Philadelphia

Postmates is delivering free burgers to the first 10,000 Philly residents who download their app and order on May 28.

All you have to do is: download the Postmates app, add any burger to your cart from your favorite local or chain restaurant, and use the code BURGERLOVE to get it for free!

Burgers Duke It Out To Be Crowned Philly’s Best

If you need a little help deciding which burger to order, check out our list of Philly’s most unique burgers.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch