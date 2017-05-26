ESPN Signs Chip Kelly As Football Analyst

May 26, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chip Kelly is headed back to college football…as a studio analyst.

ESPN announced on Friday they’ve signed Kelly to a multiyear deal. Kelly will mostly be a part of the Saturday pregame, halftime, and wrap-up shows on ESPN2.

Related: Chip Kelly’s Firing May Have Been Predetermined

He will also provide NFL analysis on Sundays during SportsCenter.

Kelly, 53, spent the past four seasons coaching in the NFL with the Eagles and 49ers. Kelly went 26-21 in three seasons with the Eagles, leading them to a playoff appearance in his first season — 2013. He was fired after a 2-14 season with the 49ers last year.

Prior to joining the Eagles, Kelly was 46-7 as the Oregon head coach. Kelly led the Ducks to the BCS title game and was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2010.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch