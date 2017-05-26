ESPN Signs Chip Kelly As Football Analyst

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chip Kelly is headed back to college football…as a studio analyst.
ESPN announced on Friday they’ve signed Kelly to a multiyear deal. Kelly will mostly be a part of the Saturday pregame, halftime, and wrap-up shows on ESPN2.
He will also provide NFL analysis on Sundays during SportsCenter.
Kelly, 53, spent the past four seasons coaching in the NFL with the Eagles and 49ers. Kelly went 26-21 in three seasons with the Eagles, leading them to a playoff appearance in his first season — 2013. He was fired after a 2-14 season with the 49ers last year.
Prior to joining the Eagles, Kelly was 46-7 as the Oregon head coach. Kelly led the Ducks to the BCS title game and was named The Associated Press coach of the year in 2010.