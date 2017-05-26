Community Group Protests PennDot Decision To Remove 3 Traffic Lights

PHIADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia civic association is protesting a decision to remove traffic lights at 3 intersections in a mostly residential neighborhood.

The Community Action Group is upset with a decision to remove traffic lights at 32nd, 28th and 25th Streets along West Allegheny Avenue, citing the danger it presents to children and residents who live and walk along the busy street.

Darece Williford is president of CAG, and she says the project was originally billed as a safety enhancement with new, upgraded lights being installed, but that’s not the case.

“The neighborhood and the community just doesn’t understand how it can be a safety project if you’re taking away red lights and traffic lights,” Williford said.

The biggest concern is for children who attend the two neighborhood schools, Rhodes Elementary and St. James, as well as seniors who walk to the neighborhood church.

“Children are crossing to go to school and to come home from school, and at 28th Street there is no crossing guard,” she said.

Right now plans are to replace lights with a flashing yellow light, but Williford says the community doesn’t feel that’s enough considering there’s the Allegheny Bus Depot, and tractor trailers that travel the area frequently.

She says the group will meet with PennDOT next week to discuss their concerns, and hopes that the traffic lights will not be taken away.