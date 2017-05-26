NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Citizens Bank Park Among PETA’s Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Ballparks

May 26, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Citizens Bank Park was named the 10th most vegan-friendly ballpark by PETA.

PETA mentions the Citizens Bank Park animal-free food of like veggie soft tacos, Farmer’s Market Grain Bowls, three-bean chili, Bavarian pretzels, and Nomoo cookies.

“The Phillies just made the cut for PETA’s animal-friendly major league,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “Citizens Bank Park hit a vegan grand slam with its cruelty-free specialties like salty Bavarian pretzels and sweet Nomoo cookies, which will satisfy even the most discerning fans.”

