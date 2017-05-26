Jack Ciattarelli: I Will Not Forget South Jersey

Philadelphia (CBS) – Jack Ciattarelli, a New Jersey State Assemblyman who is running for the Republican nomination for Governor in next month’s primary elections, appeared on The Rich Zeoli Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT to say that if he becomes the next Governor, the southern half of the Garden State won’t be left behind on election night.

“Under my leadership as Governor, South Jersey will never, ever, ever feel forgotten. We are one state and South Jersey is critically important to our over state’s well being. Just in terms of a number of things: tourism, agriculture, the economy, all of the above. We are all one state. I am never going to have anyone in this state, any town or any county feeling like it’s playing second fiddle to anyone else.”

Ciattarelli contends, that with current Chris Christie’s unpopularity and the standing of the party within the state, he is only Republican that can successfully retain the Governorship.

“The only way that we win this November is with a new message, a new messenger and a new direction. That’s what my candidacy provides. I’m an MBA, CPA, entrepreneur and business owner. Given the economic and fiscal crisis, I think what we really need in this state is a hands on, roll-up-your-sleeves chief executive officer, a turnaround specialist. That’s what my candidacy provides.”

While acknowledging the task will be difficult, he stated he does have a strategy to build a broad coalition.

“It’s not easy, but I often tell people, here in New Jersey, where we have 1.2 million Republicans and 2 million Democrats, we’ve got 2.5 million unaffiliated, independent voters that lean right of center, that vote with their pocket book and their wallets. I intend to energize them, women, minorities, people of color and millennials. There’s a pathway to victory here.”

