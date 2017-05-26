Candy-Flavored Smokes, City’s New Target In War On Teen Smoking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Kenney administration took on Big Soda with a tax on sugary beverages, and now it’s taking on Big Tobacco.

Health officials and community leaders unveiled the campaign Friday to target flavored products that it says are aimed at minority youth.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley hopes Philadelphia teens will find this anti-smoking rap as persuasive as the bright-colored, candy-flavored cigar-like smokes that beckon to them from convenience stores.

READ: Victim Who Lost Legs In Center City Building Collapse Awarded $95.6M

“And they push these cheap cigarillos primarily in low income and minority neighborhoods,” he said.

Farley says there’s been a decline in teen smoking, here, over several years, But, recently, an increase in cigar smoking.

They are calling the campaign to reverse that, “Break the Cycle.”

It’s using not only ads, but influential community members such as Imam Mikal Shabazz.

“Big tobacco companies profit from the sale of products that are as dangerous as loaded guns,” he said. “These products represent a form of violence against our children.”

ALSO READ: Bottle Cap Creator Crown Holdings Plan To Move HQ Out Of Philly

Shabazz and other religious leaders have agreed to help spread the word.

The health department is also stepping up enforcement of laws prohibiting tobacco sales to minors.