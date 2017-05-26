Suspect Who Assaulted Disabled Man Previously Stole Metal Flag Holders From Veterans’ Graves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The man who sucker punched another man with cerebral palsy is on the run and authorities are chasing him down.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News there is a fugitive task force looking Barry Baker, the 29-year-old arrested earlier this week.

In a video that even seasoned members of law enforcement say is difficult to watch, a man with cerebral palsy is minding his own business outside a West Cheater 7-Eleven, when police say Baker mocked then clocked the man in the face.

“This is so blatant and so absolutely repulsive to anybody who sees if,” Chester County Sheriff Carolyn “Bunny” Welch told Eyewitness News.

Baker has a long criminal past. He pleaded guilty to stealing metal flag holders from veterans’ graves at Chester County cemeteries. He sold them to a scrap metal company.

“We certainly pray for Barry and we pray for his heart and soul,” Pastor Mike Stitzel with Hephzibah Baptist Church said.

Authorities say Baker stole the holders from Hephzibah a decade ago. Baker was booked and released for punching the man with cerebral palsy earlier this week.

He was supposed to come back to court on unrelated domestic charges, but never showed.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News Baker has contacts in Downingtown, Coatesville and Georgetown, Delaware.

“It’s just so despicable that he would take the position not only mocking him (the victim), but assaulting him. It’s just hard to comprehend,” Welsh told Eyewitness News.

If you have any information about Barry Baker call 911 or the anonymous tip line at 610-344-4333.