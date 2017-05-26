As Grilling Season Heats Up, Fire Commissioner Thiel Says Safety First: ‘This Can Be Serious Stuff’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As many of us will be dusting off the grill this holiday weekend Philadelphia’s Fire Commissioner, and one local restaurant owner have some helpful safety tips before you get started.

“You really have to remember you’re dealing with high temperatures and this can be serious stuff,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

His advice may seem to be common sense, but he says it may not be common enough because every year the city’s fire department receives response calls for bone-head decisions.

“The ideal thing to do is turn on the gas, raise the lid. Use the starter, press the little button exactly the way it’s designed. If that’s not working, then it’s time to get it maintained or get a new grill,” he said.

Thiel says every year they receive calls from people who have roasted their eye brows off after trying to light the grill with a match.

“You really want to make sure you have a safe area and keep everything away from that hot grill, including your children,” he said. “Don’t wear loose clothing. That’s another way people get in trouble when they’re grilling.”

Jack’s Firehouse owner Mick Houston also has a tip to get your charcoal grills started.

“I highly recommend using a chimney,” he said. “It takes all the pressure of starting your grill out of your hands.”

Both say when it’s time to clean up, make sure you use common sense and dispose of the coals into something metal.