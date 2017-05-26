Angelo Cataldi Unhappy With Philly Sports Media

May 26, 2017 9:05 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fletcher Cox didn’t show up for OTAs and the Phillies are suddenly the worst team in baseball.

Angelo Cataldi is upset — not only with the state of Philadelphia sports — but the “softness” of the Philadelphia media.

“I just got to get personal here for a minute,” Cataldi said a little before 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

“34 years ago I came to the city because I loved what the media was back then,” said Cataldi, who worked for the Philadelphia Inquirer in the 1980’s. “I aspired to be a Philadelphia sports writer, somebody who held people accountable everyday.”

Cataldi, 66, has been voicing his opinion on WIP since 1988 and his style will never change.

“I’m probably a dinosaur now, but until my final gasp I will continue to put the feet to the fire of everybody in this city who is failing the fans of this city,” Cataldi said. “And that’s what I needed to say.”

