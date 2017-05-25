Zeoli Show Log 05.25.17

3pm- According to the Congressional Budget Office, the GOP’s American Health Care Act will cause 23 million Americans to lose their health insurance coverage.
3:05pm- During a Reuters interview, while discussing the prospects of the American Health Care Act being passed in the Senate, Sen. Mitch McConnell said “I don’t know how we get to 50 votes at the moment.”
3:10pm- Despite backlash, Sean Hannity continues to push a narrative linking former DNC staffer Seth Rich to Wikileaks. Fox News has retracted the story after being unable to verify the claims.
3:15pm- Greg Gianforte, a Republican congressional candidate from Montana, was charged with assault after a confrontation involving a journalist from The Guardian.
3:30pm- Jack Ciattarelli, New Jersey State Assemblyman and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate, joins the show to discuss the upcoming Republican Primary.
4:05pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli calls in to breakdown the Congressional Budget Offices’s projections for the American Health Care Act.
4:30pm- While speaking in Belgium, Donald Trump called for NATO members to contribute their fair share.
4:35pm- Did Donald Trump push the Prime Minister of Montenegro?
5pm- Following the murder of Lt. Richard Collins III, a Bowie State University student, the University of Maryland has announced they will implement an anti-hate action plan on campus.
5:15pm- On CNN Tonight, Don Lemon attempted to link Greg Gianforte’s alleged assault of a reporter to a culture promoted by President Trump.
5:20pm- The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals has decided to uphold a block on Trump’s immigration executive order.
5:25pm- On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough suggested that Donald Trump is to blame for Greg Gianforte’s alleged assault of a journalist.
5:50pm- Rep. Nancy Pelosi said President Trump was responsible for Gianforte’s poor behavior.