Wildwood Approves Ordinance Banning Smoking On Boardwalk

WILDWOOD, NJ. (CBS) – Put out your cigarette if you plan on walking along the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey.
City Commissioners have unanimously approved an ordinance that will eliminate smoking on the shore town’s world-famous Boardwalk.
City officials voted Wednesday to ban smoking on the boardwalk, ramps and steps leading to and from it, as well as on the beach within 10 feet of the wooden way.
The ban goes into effect on January 1, 2018.
“The decision to ban smoking on the Boardwalk next year was made after careful discussion with our neighbor, North Wildwood,” said Commissioner Pete Byron. “As one of America’s premier family beach resorts, we want to offer a safe and healthy environment to everyone who visits Wildwood.”
The ban applies to all 38 blocks of the boardwalk in both Wildwood and North Wildwood.
The city says it will use the public address system along the boardwalk to inform everyone smoking is not allowed.