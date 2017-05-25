The Dom Giordano Show: DA Tom Hogan & Paula Poundstone | May 25

9:00-President Trump’s approval rating goes up to 48%.
9:05-Philadelphia Bishop claims President Trump’s budget proposal is a form of ethnic cleansing.
9:10-Dr. Ben Carson under scrutiny for comments about poverty.
9:35-Sean Hannity takes a sudden few days off.
10:00-District Attorney of Chester County, Tom Hogan, joined discussing the discovering of 2 drug counselors found dead in a halfway home and the investigation of a man who mocked and punched a man with cerebral palsy.
10:20-Sean Spicer left out of Papal visit.
10:35-Man punches someone for not being able to pump his own gas in New Jersey.
11:00-Comedian Paula Poundstone joined discussing audio book month and her new audio book and her new book “The totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness.”
11:20-USAA pulls from Hannity.
11:40-Don Lemon scrutinizes a guest for not putting some blame on President Trump for the Montana Republican candidate body slamming a reporter.