BREAKING: Large Propane Spill In South Jersey Prompts Evacuations Read More

The Dom Giordano Show: DA Tom Hogan & Paula Poundstone | May 25

May 25, 2017 11:48 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump’s approval rating goes up to 48%.

9:05-Philadelphia Bishop claims President Trump’s budget proposal is a form of ethnic cleansing.

9:10-Dr. Ben Carson under scrutiny for comments about poverty.

9:35-Sean Hannity takes a sudden few days off.

10:00-District Attorney of Chester County, Tom Hogan, joined discussing the discovering of 2 drug counselors found dead in a halfway home and the investigation of a man who mocked and punched a man with cerebral palsy.

10:20-Sean Spicer left out of Papal visit.

10:35-Man punches someone for not being able to pump his own gas in New Jersey. 

11:00-Comedian Paula Poundstone joined discussing audio book month and her new audio book and her new book “The totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness.”

11:20-USAA pulls from Hannity.

11:40-Don Lemon scrutinizes a guest for not putting some blame on President Trump for the Montana Republican candidate body slamming a reporter.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch