STUDY: Parents’ Divorce Increases Health Disorders Risk In Children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The collateral damage of a divorce puts the children in a far greater health risk, according to researchers from the universities of Santiago de Compostela and Vigo, reports DailyNews.com.
The researchers discovered that children of separated parents face almost double the likelihood of developing gastrointestinal, genitourinary, dermatological or neurological problems compared to children without separated parents, according to the report.
“It is not the break-up in itself that has negative effects on the children’s health, but improper handling of the situation by the parents,” a researcher said, per the report. “If children are exposed to these family situations for prolonged periods, they often experience toxic stress.”
In the study including 467 boys, girls and teenagers between 2 and 18 years old, researchers concluded stress was the primary culprit behind the worsening health of children with divorced parents.
But the news is not all bad for the kids, as divorce did not increase their chances of developing respiratory, cardiovascular or musculo-skeletal issues, allergies, or hearing, and sight issues.