Soul Look To Stay Perfect Saturday In DC

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Soul will look to stay undefeated on the season on Saturday when they travel down to Washington, D.C. to take on the Valor.

Philadelphia is 6-0 after last week’s 64-46 home win over Cleveland. Soul led at one point 41-13, coasting to the victory.

“Our guys played great,” Soul head coach Clint Dolezel tells KYW Newsradio. “No doubt about it. Both sides of the ball we played well. Special teams was good too, six onside kicks they tried and we recovered all of them. When you’re doing that, good things are going to happen for you.”

Philadelphia is alone in first place in the Arena Football League with that undefeated record. But even with the impressive resume, Dolezel says they can still raise the bar even further.

“We’re still gelling,” he says. “We’re still kind of a revolving door with people hurt, injuries. So we just need to be healthy at the right time and that’s at the end of the season. We’ve got a bye week after this week, which is nice. We can get some bumps and bruises and cuts and things like that taken care of and healed up and hopefully (be) full strength when we come back from the bye week.”

Washington will bring a 1-4 record and a four-game losing streak into Saturday night’s game. The Valor have some issues at quarterback as starter Erik Meyer is hurt and it looks like they will be down to third-stringer Sean Brackett.

Philadelphia and Washington have already played once this season. Back on April 22nd, the Soul beat the Valor 49-31 down in D.C. In that game, the Soul rallied from deficits of 14-0 and 21-7, shutting out the Valor in the second half.

The Soul and Valor will get underway at 1:00pm on Saturday.